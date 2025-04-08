The Beavers Are Back

Both The LA Times and The Washington Post named BEAVERS #5 on their Top Films of 2024 and the film is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% rating.

Shot mostly in Wisconsin, funded mostly in Wisconsin, distributed and promoted from Milwaukee, the movie has played in hundreds of theaters across the world and is now on a special 35mm print at the request of Quentin Tarantino’s theater The New Beverly in LA, where it just played three sold-out shows. Milwaukeeans have the chance to see this “instant cult classic again” — for the first time on 35mm — at a special April 8th screening at 7pm at The Oriental Theater.

Hundreds of Beavers in 35mm Film

Tuesday April 8th - Tomorrow Night!

Oriental Theater

7:00PM

hundredsofbeavers.com/tickets