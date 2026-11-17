Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t always go according to plan, but a kitchen mishap doesn’t have to ruin the feast! Lemonyay! is sharing quick tricks for rescuing common holiday cooking disasters.

From bringing moisture back to an overcooked turkey to smoothing out lumpy gravy, fixing thick mashed potatoes and reviving stuffing that’s too dry or soggy, these practical tips can help get dinner back on track. There are even creative ways to disguise dessert disasters when that picture-perfect pie doesn’t cooperate.

The biggest tip? Don’t panic. Many Thanksgiving mistakes are easier to fix than you might think.

Learn more about Lemonyay! and its personal chef services at Lemonyay! Convivial Culinary.