Thanksgiving dinner may end, but the feast doesn’t have to! Piggly Wiggly and mom, author and influencer Kyla Marie Charles are putting leftovers to work with an easy Thanksgiving sandwich the whole family can enjoy.

Kyla will also share tips for reducing food waste, safely storing leftovers and saving on holiday staples by shopping Piggly Wiggly’s weekly specials.

Find your nearest store and Thanksgiving essentials at Piggly Wiggly. Find more family-friendly recipes in Kyla’s book, FULL, on Amazon.