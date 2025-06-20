Teens Produces Podcast About Mental Health

The Wish You Knew podcast, the teen-led mental health series created by The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin is going strong. Steph got to visit with these bright young people as they were introducing three powerful new voices to the host panel—Juliana, Ella, and Mendi—each bringing their own unique perspective to honest, stigma-breaking conversations around mental health.

Steph got to be there for a special transition episode where last year’s beloved hosts, Autumn and Lizzy, were interviewing the new trio. It’s a powerful passing of the mic—

This podcast is produced by teens for teens. Find it where you listen to your podcasts.

GO TO fcwi.org/podcast to listen to all episodes.