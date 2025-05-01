Teaching Kids About Money

Skillsvilleis an animated show for kids, ages 4-8, that teaches simple strategies to enhance the performance of Executive Functioning skills through the genre of video games and helps align interests to future career possibilities.

In each episode, friends Cora, Dev, and Rae solve real life problems by using the strategies they’ve learned in "Skillsville,” a video game where the players get to manage their own virtual city. By trying out various jobs, the gamers help keep the city running smoothly, and when things go wrong, it’s up to the three friends to find a creative solution.