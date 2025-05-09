We welcome Doris Maki the Horticultural Director of the Mitchell Park Domes. Inspired by the classical beauty of English gardens, “Tea and Tulips,” the spring floral show at The Domes, features stunning tea-inspired garden art. The Show Dome is filled with hyacinths, tulips, and daffodils galore. Garden vignettes display hydrangeas, Asiatic lilies, and an assortment of popular tea herbs. Treat yourself to spring with a floral show that’s sure cause a stir! This exhibit is happening now through May 26th.