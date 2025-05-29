Carole Nicksin from Milwaukee Magazine gave us the scoop on the enchanting Apostle Islands, just six hours from Milwaukee. Picture 22 glacier-carved islands in Lake Superior, with charming Madeline Island offering nature trails and relaxation. Bayfield delights with art galleries, artisanal coffee, and chic accommodations, creating a perfect base for adventure and indulgence. Get ready to explore dazzling sea caves by boat or kayak for an unforgettable experience.
Take a Drive and Visit The Apostle Islands This Summer!
Milwaukee Magazine
Posted
and last updated
