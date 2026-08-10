Swim Through a Sea of Irish Stories

Allow yourself to dive into a book of stories. Ice Fishing in Donegal is a collection of of short stories, some set in Ireland and some set in the states. The book, in spite of the intriguing title, has very little to do with ice fishing. Author Malcolm McDowell Woods is here to explain to Tiff the story behind the book, and reasons viewers will want to jump right in.

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