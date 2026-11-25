Friendship Cafe is making the holidays a little sweeter with dairy-free pumpkin pies and opportunities to build community. Proceeds from the cafe benefit Friendship Circle of Wisconsin, supporting jobs and programming for people with disabilities and mental health challenges.

The holiday fun continues with a Hot Cocoa Paint & Sip on Dec. 2 from 5–6 p.m. Geared toward adults with disabilities, the event combines a festive painting project, hot chocolate and a welcoming space to make new friends. Register at Event Reservations - Friendship Circle of Wisconsin.