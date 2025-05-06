Supporting Motherless Daughters During Mother's Day

Milwaukee Motherless Collective is a community and healing space founded by Miranda Malone to support women who have experienced the loss or estrangement of their mothers. Miranda, who lost her own mother in infancy, created this platform to provide grief support, resources, and connection for women navigating this unique form of loss. As Mother’s Day approaches, Miranda offers events, coaching, and community gatherings to help motherless daughters feel seen and supported during an often painful time.

Miranda invites you to:

Motherless Mother’s Day Brunch

Saturday, May 10, 2025 10 am — Wantable Cafe

