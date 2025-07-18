Supporting Local Businesses with Milwaukee Makers Market Festival!

Ryan Laessig and owner of BB Cakes, Brianne Mallo, join What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the 2nd Annual Milwaukee Makers Market Festival!

This year's festival will include food trucks, live music, outdoor yoga, live painting, activities, and over 80 local small businesses at the Discovery World Pavilion.

This free event is on Sunday, July 20th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Discovery World Museum.

To learn more about how you can support local businesses and the festival, watch What's Brewing Wisconsin, or visit Milwaukee Makers Market Fest

