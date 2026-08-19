Support Willow the Woodchuck and Her Wildlife Friends

Watch to find out how much corn can a woodchuck chuck, because Willow the Woodchuck is visiting! Wildlife in Need Center is here to talk about their mission, the need for volunteers and donations, and upcoming events! These are the people to call if you find an animal in danger.

Help them on their journey to rehabilitate injured, orphaned, or sick Wisconsin wildlife and provide wildlife education programs. Hang out with Willow and friends and volunteer!

For more visit Wildlife In Need Center | Oconomowoc, WI