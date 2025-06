In the Gilded Age of Milwaukee, our city's elite lived lavishly. Back in the late 1800s, dozens of mansions towered along Grand Avenue. Today that street is Wisconsin Avenue, and only one remains.

That's the Pabst Mansion. Renovations have started on the iconic mansion but you can still visit during construction!

To learn more about tours at the Pabst, and ways you can help preserve the mansion for future generations, click here.