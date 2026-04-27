Support The Arts and Humanities Showcase

Milwaukee Recreation is celebrating its biannual Partnership for the Arts & Humanities Showcase, an event dedicated to the various forms of artwork created by Milwaukee youth. This year’s Showcase will feature the outstanding work of organizations funded during the 2025-27 program cycle. Attendees can meet over 30 partner organizations, view on-stage performances and films, peruse student work, and participate in hands-on activities and demonstrations.

Partnership for the Arts & Humanities Showcase will be hosted on May 15th from 4 pm – 7 pm and is free to attend. For more information, visit mkerec.net.