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Support The Arts and Humanities Showcase

Milwaukee Recreation
Support The Arts and Humanities Showcase
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Milwaukee Recreation is celebrating its biannual Partnership for the Arts & Humanities Showcase, an event dedicated to the various forms of artwork created by Milwaukee youth. This year’s Showcase will feature the outstanding work of organizations funded during the 2025-27 program cycle. Attendees can meet over 30 partner organizations, view on-stage performances and films, peruse student work, and participate in hands-on activities and demonstrations.

Partnership for the Arts & Humanities Showcase will be hosted on May 15th from 4 pm – 7 pm and is free to attend. For more information, visit mkerec.net.

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