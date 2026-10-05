Support Suicide Prevention at the 18th Annual 'Out of the Darkness Walk'

Milwaukee Out of the Darkness Walk is the largest suicide prevention event in Wisconsin, drawing more than 3,000 people each fall. Gena Orlando, Executive Director of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, joins us to discuss how you can get involved and to bring awareness to the cause.

The 5k walk is celebrating its 18th year raising money for AFSP and bringing together people who have lost someone to suicide, people who are struggling themselves and their loved ones.

The walk will take place on October 10th at Veterans Park starting at 1:00 P.M. with a Ceremony at 3:00 P.M. and the walk starting at 3:30 P.M.

For more information and how to get involved, visit afsp.org/milwaukee.