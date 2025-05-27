Support Students by Donating to Mary Lou's Closet

United Way joined What's Brewing Wisconsin to talk about some of the great volunteer opportunities available to help you support your community -- like contributing to Mary Lou's closet!

Mary Lou's Closet was named after a former president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. The community closet provides items to be distributed to classrooms participating in the Milwaukee Community Schools Partnership and other United Way funded partners.

You can learn more about the ways United Way supports our community here.