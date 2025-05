Run Tosa Run! This weekend is your chance to get active in Wauwatosa while supporting the important work of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin. Volunteers with the run hope to raise thousands of dollars for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House while receiving health care at our area hospitals.

The run starts at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 17th in East Wauwatosa. Just visit RunTosaRun.org for more information.