Support people fighting Cystic Fibrosis with Hops for Hope

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has been working since 1955 to find a cure for the disease. The organization raised more than $650,000 through its Milwaukee's Finest Campaign, which aims to connect young professional honorees with families affected by cystic fibrosis to expand the network of people committed to finding a cure. Each honoree raised at least $2500 over the course of 10 weeks.

They'll be honored at the Hops for Hope event at Pilot Project Brewing. That party is this Thursday, May 29th at 6:00 p.m. Visit finest.cff.org/Milwaukee for more information. You can also dial 262-798-2060.