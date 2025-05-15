Support Gals on the Go Project by attending a Dockhounds Game

It's America's favorite pastime — and next week, it's also a great way to give back! We're talking about baseball, and the Lake Country Dockhounds are hosting an event to support the Gals on the Go Project!

The Gals on the Go Project is constantly looking for ways to improve mental health and build resiliency in young people through programs and workshops.

The Lake Country Dockhounds will take on the Sioux Falls Canaries on May 20th at 6:35 p.m. The Gals on the Go Project will receive $10 from every ticket purchase for the game. You can find more information on their website, just click here.

