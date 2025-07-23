Summer Playdate in Nature!

Mequon Nature Preserve is a 510-acre nature preserve that is free and open to the public 365 days a year, from sunrise to sunset. They offer over 5 miles of hiking trails, a 40-foot observation tower, and a natural play space that is all free to explore.

This is the 4th annual Summer Playdate event, which was first launched in 2021 as a celebration of their natural play space. The event is filled with family-friendly activities like yard games, crafts, free refreshments, tractor rides, local police and fire departments, and is free for all who attend.

July 26th, 11 a.m.to 1 p.m.

Register for the event at Mequon Nature Preserve or call (262) 242 8055