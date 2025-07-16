Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Summer Fun for Everyone: Rainbow Day Camp Raising Funds for Accessible Playground

Director of the Albert & Ann Deshur JCC Rainbow Day Camp, Shelby Elias, and the mother of camper Stella Schneider, Rese Schneider, join What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss Stella's health journey and the camp's playground initiative.

The Schneider family is raising funds to build Stella's Playground, Milwaukee’s first universally accessible and inclusive playground, in Reservoir Park. The JCC Rainbow Day Camp is also helping the family with fundraising efforts to ensure all children will have a playground to enjoy.

Watch What's Brewing Wisconsin for more information, or visit Stella's Playground

