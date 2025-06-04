Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Summer Fun at The Brewery!

Foxtown Brewing
Summer Fun at The Brewery!
Posted
and last updated

Summer is an exciting season for Foxtown with weekly events, markets, live music and more. Next week, they'll be launching a fan favorite, Strawberry Honey Lager, which will be featured at the Strawberry Festival and at Jazz in the Park. On June 14th, they kick off summer with the Summer Kolschtice festival, featuring live music, family activities, food, and beer! Visit Foxtown Brewing this summer to enjoy our historic brewery, delicious craft beers, cocktails, food, and exciting events!

For more information, visit Foxtown Brewing

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo