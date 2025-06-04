Summer Fun at The Brewery!

Summer is an exciting season for Foxtown with weekly events, markets, live music and more. Next week, they'll be launching a fan favorite, Strawberry Honey Lager, which will be featured at the Strawberry Festival and at Jazz in the Park. On June 14th, they kick off summer with the Summer Kolschtice festival, featuring live music, family activities, food, and beer! Visit Foxtown Brewing this summer to enjoy our historic brewery, delicious craft beers, cocktails, food, and exciting events!

For more information, visit Foxtown Brewing