Summer Events with Visit Milwaukee!

Visit Milwaukee
Ian Thompson joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share the many summer festivities taking place in the Milwaukee area this weekend. From relaxing yoga, the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies game, to a relaxing festival outside of downtown, there is something for everyone this weekend!

The Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies and Post-game Nelly Concert will begin this weekend's festivities, starting on June 27 at 7:10 pm. For those looking forward to a relaxing morning, Morning Yoga at Davidson Park is scheduled for 9 am on June 28, 2025. Cedarburg is having its Strawberry Festival, presented by Festivals of Cedarburg, from June 28 - June 29. Additionally, Firefly Fridays at Firefly Grove Park run until September 26, 2025.

You can learn more by watching the video or by visiting: Milwaukee Events | Festivals, Live Music & Performances

