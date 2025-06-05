Summer Events with Smoke on the Water!

Gather to celebrate our veterans on Sunday, June 8th, and help raise money to gift a Harley-Davidson motorcycle to a veteran! Start your day at Sloppy Joe's in Hubertus for a motorcycle ride or join in when the bikes land at Smoke on the Water in Okauchee to kick off the festival with live music from the one-and-only Bobby Friss Band. Bikers and non-bikers are welcome to attend the festival for an afternoon of food, drinks, and honoring our vets!

For more information on upcoming events, visit Smoke on the Water BBQ - Okauchee, WI