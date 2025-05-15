Students in Milwaukee shed new light on life of Frederick Douglass

We're getting a fresh look at the life of Frederick Douglass through a new musical. Students at Roosevelt Middle School of the Arts in Milwaukee are preparing for opening night, and Steph Brown stopped by rehearsal to meet the young performers.

You can see Frederick the Musical yourself on Thursday, May 15th, and Friday, May 16th. There will be showings at Roosevelt Middle School at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on both days.

Purchase tickets at FrederickTheMusical.com.

Students and faculty plan to continue working to improve the play, which has been mentioned for a Broadway run.

