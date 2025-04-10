Students at Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design Prepare To Graduate

It's time to graduate and MIAD seniors are showing off their hard work. MIAD's annual senior exhibition returns April 11th.

Digital and traditional innovations meet in MIAD’s 2025 Senior Exhibition. The exhibition celebrates works of MIAD’s graduating class of emerging creative professionals representing all of MIAD’s Bachelor of Fine Arts majors, programs and minors. Explore our galleries and meet the class of 2025.

Here is the link to find details on the MIAD 2025 Senior Exhibition: miad.edu/seniorexhibition [miad.edu]

April 9, Preview Night, 4 – 8 p.m.

Business and gallery representatives, VIPs and family and friends of exhibiting seniors are invited to view the exhibition and discuss the work.

April 11, Gallery Night public opening, 5 – 9 p.m.

All are welcome to view the exhibition. Free admission.

April 12, Gallery Day, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

