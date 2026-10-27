Stop Assuming the Worst: Rewrite the Story in Your Head

Ever get a “Can we talk?” message and immediately assume something is wrong? Mindset & Leadership Coach Donna McKonly explains why our minds create stories when we don’t have all the facts and how those assumptions can shape our emotions and reactions.

Her three-step approach starts with separating facts from the story, getting curious about what else could be true, and then choosing how you want to respond. By pausing before reacting, we can reduce unnecessary stress, communicate more intentionally, and remember that our first thought isn’t always the truth.

Learn More: Donna McKonly Coaching