Stock Up on Great Reads at Milwaukee's Fall Into Reading Book Sale

Book lovers will find thousands of reasons to visit the Friends of Milwaukee Public Library's "Fall into Reading" Used Book Sale at Milwaukee Central Library. The two-day event offers unbeatable prices on gently used books, with adult hardcovers just $1, adult paperbacks 2 for $1, and children's and young adult books 4 for $1.

The sale supports the Friends of Milwaukee Public Library, a volunteer-led organization that helps strengthen library services through fundraising, advocacy, and community programs. Beyond the popular Bookseller used bookstore, the Friends support literary events, author visits, the Milwaukee Poet Laureate program, and more. Visitors can also learn about membership opportunities, donate books, volunteer, and explore unique offerings like Blind Date with a Book and Little Free Library boxes. It's a perfect opportunity to discover new reads while supporting an organization that helps build a stronger literary community.