Stepping Into the Magic of the Christmas Season

The holiday season is officially underway at Stein’s Garden & Home, where shoppers can find everything needed to create a festive and memorable Christmas. From life-like and fresh-cut Christmas trees to outdoor lighting, wreaths, porch pots, and seasonal greenery, Stein’s is filled with inspiration for decorating both inside and outside the home. Guests can also discover beautiful holiday plants, the latest decorating trends, and unique gift ideas for everyone on their list. During the segment, District Manager Allison Stauss (pronounced "Stouse," rhymes with mouse) shares expert tips for choosing the perfect Christmas tree, adding curb appeal with holiday décor, and bringing seasonal color and cheer into any space.

Shoppers can also take advantage of special holiday savings, including an additional 20% off the lowest price on life-like Christmas trees through November 10, special pricing on fresh trees, and a chance to win a $100 shopping spree. Make Stein’s your holiday destination for everything Christmas this season