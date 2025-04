A new organization in our area is working hard to make Wisconsin a great place to live. Steph Brown stopped by the newly opened Harmonic Harvest in Milwaukee’s Third Ward to chat with staff and learn more about the work they’re doing there.

Harmonic Harvest is launching several programs to help foster connection, creativity and community right here in our backyard. You can learn more about that work on Harmonic Harvest’s website.

Watch Steph's full interview above.