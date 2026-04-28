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Step Inside Milwaukee’s Historic Homes This Spring

Historic Milwaukee
Step Inside Milwaukee’s Historic Homes This Spring
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Milwaukee’s rich architectural history takes center stage this spring with a special neighborhood tour celebrating historic homes on the city’s Upper East Side. The annual Spaces & Traces event returns on May 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., marking its 44th year of opening doors to private residences rarely seen by the public. Visitors can tour nine historic homes and a landmark church, learning about the architecture and notable figures who once lived there — from city leaders to race car legends. The day also includes a lecture exploring the area’s early development, offering a deeper look at Milwaukee’s past.

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