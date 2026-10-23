Step Inside Anne Frank's Annex in Powerful Chicago Exhibit

History comes to life at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry with an immersive recreation of the Annex where Anne Frank and seven others hid during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. The exhibition features artifacts tied to life in hiding, including Mrs. Van Pels’ dress, Peter Van Pels’ bicycle and a board game that reflects rare moments of normalcy. Museum leaders share how the exhibit uses Anne Frank’s story to explore hope, educate younger generations and expand access for students through bus scholarships.

Visit Anne Frank The Exhibition | Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and get admission to the exhibit free for all guests throughout October.