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Stay Grounded This Winter: Simple Ways to Recenter as the Seasons Change

Juicy Rocks
Shorter days and busy schedules can leave us feeling disconnected. Juicy Rocks shares simple ways to slow down, reset and explore grounding practices this winter.
Stay Grounded This Winter: Simple Ways to Recenter as the Seasons Change
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As winter approaches, colder weather, shorter days and packed holiday schedules can make it harder to slow down and reconnect. Juicy Rocks owner Gloria Witt is sharing simple grounding practices to bring more intention into the season.

Gloria will spotlight three stones often associated with grounding practices: Black Obsidian, Specular Hematite and Smoky Quartz. Viewers will get an up-close look at their unique textures and physical characteristics while learning ways people incorporate stones into meditation and mindful moments.

The takeaway? Grounding doesn’t have to mean standing barefoot outside. Sometimes, simply pausing, focusing on the present and creating a calming ritual can offer a welcome reset.

Explore more at Juicy Rocks.

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