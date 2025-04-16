Celebrate the season at Spring Into the Allis – A Night of Music & Art, an evening of live chamber music, art, and historic elegance at the Charles Allis Art Museum. Enjoy stunning performances by the Fulton Chamber Players in the museum’s Great Hall, explore captivating exhibitions, and take in the ambiance of this East Side landmark. Light refreshments available for purchase. This is your chance to see an iconic eastside landmark. Tickets are $25 at the door or purchase now at thewebsite for a discount.

Charles Allis Art Museum 1801 N. Prospect Milwaukee, WI 53202 Please enter through driveway on E. Royall place

