Spooky Stories and Haunted History Await in Milwaukee

Looking for a fun way to celebrate spooky season? Historic Milwaukee is offering a lineup of engaging fall programs that explore the city’s mysterious past and fascinating architecture.

Program Director Julia Griffith shares highlights including True Crime: Milwaukee Edition, a new talk featuring scandals, crimes, and intrigue from Milwaukee’s past; the Third Ward Fire Tour, which traces the path of the devastating 1890 fire; and Gargoyles and Grotesques, an architectural tour uncovering the creatures and hidden details adorning downtown buildings.

Founded in 1974, Historic Milwaukee is dedicated to connecting residents and visitors with the city’s rich history through tours, programs, and community events.

Learn more and reserve your spot at Historic Milwaukee