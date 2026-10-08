Spooky Creatures Take Center Stage This Fall

Think snakes, spiders, and bats are scary? Schlitz Audubon Nature Center's Species Spooktacular is here to change your mind. On Sunday, October 18, families are invited to come in costume and discover the important role these often misunderstood animals play in nature.

Explore the Center at your own pace while meeting live animal ambassadors, voting for your favorite costumed taxidermy animal, tackling hands-on challenges, making crafts, and hiking the trails to spooky-themed activity stations. Complete the adventure and young explorers will earn a sweet treat.

Designed for all ages, this indoor and outdoor event offers a fun, educational way to celebrate the season while getting up close with wildlife.

For more information visit, schlitzaudubon.org to plan your visit today.