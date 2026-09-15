Something Followed Them Home: Cedarburg's Creepiest Tour Returns

Ghost stories, local legends, and mysterious encounters take center stage this fall as the Gothic History Tour returns to Cedarburg with its newest chapter, Guess What Followed Us Home. This year's experience blends fascinating local history with tales inspired by journeys through mythological realms including the River Styx and Hades. Guests will stroll through Cedarburg's historic streets while uncovering stories of strange happenings and unexplained events from both near and far. Presented by the Cedarburg Cultural Center, the annual tour offers equal parts history, humor, and suspense, making it a favorite seasonal tradition for thrill-seekers and history buffs alike.

Website: Cedarburg Cultural Center