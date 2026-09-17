Smoke, Spirits & Service: A Community Event Supporting First Responder Families

A day of competition, camaraderie, and community impact is coming to Muskego on September 19. Smoke & Spirits 2026 brings together local businesses, first responders, and supporters to benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation. Hosted at Boxhorn Gun Club, the event features a sporting clays championship, a premium bourbon tasting, BBQ, live music, networking, and a silent auction. A unique highlight is the battle for the Smoke & Spirits Champions Helmet, where first responders and community members compete for bragging rights and a one-of-a-kind trophy. After raising more than $46,000 last year, organizers are aiming to welcome 400 attendees and raise $100,000 to support children of first responders.

Learn more at SERVPRO Southeast Milwaukee & Southeast Waukesha County.