Smoke, Spice & Autumn Vibes in Every Sip

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.
Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!
Smoky Apple Cider Paloma
Ingredients:
2.5 oz apple cider
2 oz grapefruit juice
1 oz lime juice
1-2 oz Cinnamon Honey Syrup*
½ oz apple cider vinegar
ginger beer, for topping
sliced apples and sugared rosemary, for garnish
Smoky Sweet Rim: Mix 1 tbsp sugar ½ tsp chipotle pepper powder ¼ tsp cinnamon
Instructions:
Run a grapefruit or lime wedge around the rim of your glass and dip into the sugar mix. Fill your glass with ice. Add the apple cider, grapefruit juice, lime juice, cinnamon honey and apple cider vinegar. Stir to combine, then top with ginger beer. If desired, add a cinnamon stick, sugared rosemary, and/or apple slices. Enjoy!
*Cinnamon Honey Syrup
Ingredients:
½ cup water
½ cup honey
2 cinnamon sticks
Instructions:
Place all ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, simmer for 1-2 minutes and remove from the heat. Let cool. Store in a glass jar in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
Paloma Pitcher
Ingredients:
1 ¼ cup apple cider
¾ cup grapefruit juice
¼ cup lime juice
¾ cup Cinnamon Honey Syrup*
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
2 bottles (12 ounce) ginger beer
sliced apples and sugared rosemary, for garnish
Instructions:
Mix all of the ingredients in a pitcher and have glasses pre-rimmed and iced to serve
Spiced Apple Cider
Ingredients:
8oz Apple cider
1oz lemon juice
½ oz Maple syrup
2oz Ginger beer (room temperature if possible)
2 Cloves
1 Star anise (or ½ tsp Fennel seeds)
1 Cinnamon stick
Instructions:
Warm cider with spices for about 5 minutes (DO NOT boil). Strain out the spices and save the cinnamon stick. Place in mug and add lemon juice and maple syrup. Top with ginger beer and garnish with cinnamon stick and sliced apple.