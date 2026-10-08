Smoke, Spice & Autumn Vibes in Every Sip

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.

Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!

Smoky Apple Cider Paloma

Ingredients:

2.5 oz apple cider

2 oz grapefruit juice

1 oz lime juice

1-2 oz Cinnamon Honey Syrup*

½ oz apple cider vinegar

ginger beer, for topping

sliced apples and sugared rosemary, for garnish

Smoky Sweet Rim: Mix 1 tbsp sugar ½ tsp chipotle pepper powder ¼ tsp cinnamon

Instructions:

Run a grapefruit or lime wedge around the rim of your glass and dip into the sugar mix. Fill your glass with ice. Add the apple cider, grapefruit juice, lime juice, cinnamon honey and apple cider vinegar. Stir to combine, then top with ginger beer. If desired, add a cinnamon stick, sugared rosemary, and/or apple slices. Enjoy!

*Cinnamon Honey Syrup

Ingredients:

½ cup water

½ cup honey

2 cinnamon sticks

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, simmer for 1-2 minutes and remove from the heat. Let cool. Store in a glass jar in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Paloma Pitcher

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cup apple cider

¾ cup grapefruit juice

¼ cup lime juice

¾ cup Cinnamon Honey Syrup*

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 bottles (12 ounce) ginger beer

sliced apples and sugared rosemary, for garnish

Instructions:

Mix all of the ingredients in a pitcher and have glasses pre-rimmed and iced to serve