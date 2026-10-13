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Small Acts, Big Impact: How Heart of Canal Street Changes Lives Across Wisconsin

Potawatomi Casino Hotel
Small Acts, Big Impact: How Heart of Canal Street Changes Lives Across Wisconsin
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For nearly three decades, Heart of Canal Street has helped strengthen Wisconsin communities by supporting local nonprofits and the people they serve. On Morning Blend, Potawatomi Casino Hotel's Community Engagement Manager, Sarah Neubauer, joins representatives from The Blue Lotus Center to share how the program makes a meaningful difference through grants and charitable giving.

Viewers will learn how Heart of Canal Street has helped organizations like The Blue Lotus Center expand their impact and support those in need. Best of all, guests can contribute simply by enjoying select casino experiences.

Support Heart of Canal Street through bingo, participating dining outlets, and purchases at Provision. Learn more at https://www.potawatomi.com/heart.

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