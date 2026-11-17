Slot machines can seem intimidating, but a little knowledge can make the experience easier to understand. Potawatomi Casino Hotel Slots Operations Shift Manager John Sanchez joins us to break down some of the basics.

Learn what a denomination means when choosing a machine, how progressive jackpots work and what makes video poker different from traditional slots. The biggest takeaway? Don’t be afraid to ask questions, understand the game before playing and keep responsible gaming top of mind.

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