Slot Machines Made Simple: What to Know Before You Play

Whether you’re stepping up to a slot machine for the first time or just want to feel more confident before you play, Potawatomi Casino Hotel is making it easier to get started. John Sanchez, Slots Operations Shift Manager, breaks down what players can expect when they arrive, the basics of slot machines and helpful advice for anyone who may feel unsure about trying one. The conversation also highlights the importance of responsible gaming while encouraging guests to have fun and play within their comfort level.

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