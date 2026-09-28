Skip the Scares and Enjoy a Family-Friendly Halloween Adventure

Looking for a Halloween event the whole family can enjoy? For more than 30 years, Milwaukee Recreation's Halloween Glen has been a beloved fall tradition, offering a unique alternative to the typical spooky attractions. Held at the beautiful Hawthorn Glen Outdoor Education Center, the event features interactive and educational skits at themed stations along a guided outdoor hike, creating a fun and engaging experience for children and families. Beyond the trail, guests can enjoy a variety of fall-themed activities and concessions while making lasting memories together. Halloween Glen takes place October 9-10, with hikes beginning every 30 minutes starting at 5:45 p.m. and a special Tyke Hike for younger children beginning at 4:30 p.m. on October 10.

Registration and event details are available at Milwaukee Recreation.

