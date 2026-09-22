Sip, Savor, and Support a Cure at Milwaukee’s Premier Food & Wine Event

The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation’s 23rd Annual Food & Wine Experience returns to Milwaukee on Friday, November 6, 2026, at The Pfister Hotel. One of the Foundation’s signature fundraisers, the event brings together exceptional food, wine, and community support to advance its mission of preventing cancer, providing the best care for those fighting it, and finding a cure. Guests can enjoy tastings from some of the area’s top culinary partners, while VIP attendees will have access to an exclusive experience featuring Bacchus, A Bartolotta Restaurant, and Napa Valley’s Kerr Cellars. Every ticket purchased helps support cancer research and patient care initiatives throughout Wisconsin and beyond.

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Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Food & Wine Experience