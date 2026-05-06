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Sip Away on National Beverage Day, With Friendship Cafe

Friendship Circle of Wisconsin
Sip Away on National Beverage Day, With Friendship Cafe
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It’s national beverage day! Friendship Cafe is here to make a fan favorite, horchata! When you buy a beverage at Friendship Cafe, you’re supporting Friendship Cafe mission. All of the proceeds from Friendship Cafe benefit the Friendship Circle, a nonprofit organization that provides jobs and programming for those with disabilities and mental health challenges.

On May 17th from 4-5, Friendship Cafe is hosting a sensory kit packing hour at Friendship Circle. They will be make packages for Red Cross Shelters that will include items like weighted blankets, weighted vests, playdoh, headphones, visual emotion cards, etc.

For more information, visit The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin.

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