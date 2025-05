As a proud single, childless cat lady, Carole Nicksin often ponders: should cats roam free? Experts firmly say no, highlighting risks such as cars, predators, diseases, and legal ramifications. With cats allegedly responsible for over 2 billion bird deaths annually, the debate is heated. What’s your stance?

To learn more read about it here: https://www.milwaukeemag.com/should-i-let-my-cat-outside/