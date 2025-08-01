Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SHARP Literacy's Summer Learning Program Celebration with Former Coach Larry Hisle

Lisa Elias and former Brewers player and coach Larry Hisle join What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss an event with SHARP Literacy and why the program is so important.

SHARP Literacy's Summer Learning Program Celebration will include over 200 students participating in the program to encourage youth literacy. By partnering with many local organizations, this year's Summer Learning Program will reach over 1,000 children K4 through 8th grade.

For more information about the program, visit Sharp Literacy

