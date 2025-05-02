Serving The Community and Making A Difference

As a premier gaming and entertainment destination, American Place Casino, just across the border in Waukegan Illinois is solidifying itself as a community builder. After just two years this entertainment anchor is quickly distinguishing itself as more than just gaming. The company is setting itself apart through a strong commitment to community service. Casino employees are regarded as a team and in some references a big family. They too are dedicated to being the neighbor in the community that cares and gives back. Employees can select the volunteer project they’re most passionate about. To date, they’ve step up to help with everything from environmental cleanup, food pantries, and education.

A group of 30 enthusiastic American Place Casino employees gathered on a crisp Saturday morning to clean up Waukegan Beach and they invited our Steph Brown to learn more about the mission. Suited up with gloves, trash bags, and feelings of pride and togetherness, the group spent hours removing litter and debris to help get this section of Lake Michigan ready for residents and visitors to enjoy for the upcoming Spring and Summer months.

By embedding service into its mission this casino is working to rewrite the narrative around gaming establishments. Their goal is to show that the business of entertainment can go together with civic responsibility.