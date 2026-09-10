September Tomato Mocktail Shakeup!

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.

Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!

You say tomato, I say toe-ma-toe

Sweet Basil Tomato Cooler

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Basil Sugar*

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 ounces Tomato Basil Shrub**

6 ounces sparkling water, chilled

1 cherry tomato, for garnish

Instructions:

Mix the basil sugar with the salt on a small plate and rim the glass with the basil sugar mixture. Add ice cubes to the rimmed glass, carefully pour in the tomato basil shrub then top with the sparkling water. Garnish with the tomato and serve.

**Tomato Basil Shrub

Ingredients:

1 pound vine-ripe tomatoes, chopped

1 cup Basil Sugar, recipe follows

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar

Instructions:

Combine the tomatoes, basil sugar and salt in a small saucepan over medium-high heat and stir together to dissolve the sugar and break down the tomatoes. Bring to a simmer and stir occasionally over medium-low heat and cook for 25 to 30 minutes. (No need to add water; there will be plenty of liquid from the tomatoes.) Remove from the heat and stir in the vinegar. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium heatproof bowl, pressing as much juice as possible through the sieve; toss the solids. Transfer the shrub to a glass jar and refrigerate for 24 hours before enjoying so the flavors can meld together. The shrub can be refrigerated for up for 2 weeks. Makes about 2 cups.

*Basil Sugar

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups sugar

1/3 cup packed fresh basil leaves

Instructions:

Combine the sugar and basil in a mini food processor and pulse until the basil is finely chopped and blended into the sugar. You might need to stop and stir occasionally to help disperse the basil. Transfer to a jar and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.