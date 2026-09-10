September Tomato Mocktail Shakeup!

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.
Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!
You say tomato, I say toe-ma-toe
Sweet Basil Tomato Cooler
Ingredients:
1/4 cup Basil Sugar*
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 ounces Tomato Basil Shrub**
6 ounces sparkling water, chilled
1 cherry tomato, for garnish
Instructions:
Mix the basil sugar with the salt on a small plate and rim the glass with the basil sugar mixture. Add ice cubes to the rimmed glass, carefully pour in the tomato basil shrub then top with the sparkling water. Garnish with the tomato and serve.
**Tomato Basil Shrub
Ingredients:
1 pound vine-ripe tomatoes, chopped
1 cup Basil Sugar, recipe follows
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar
Instructions:
Combine the tomatoes, basil sugar and salt in a small saucepan over medium-high heat and stir together to dissolve the sugar and break down the tomatoes. Bring to a simmer and stir occasionally over medium-low heat and cook for 25 to 30 minutes. (No need to add water; there will be plenty of liquid from the tomatoes.) Remove from the heat and stir in the vinegar. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium heatproof bowl, pressing as much juice as possible through the sieve; toss the solids. Transfer the shrub to a glass jar and refrigerate for 24 hours before enjoying so the flavors can meld together. The shrub can be refrigerated for up for 2 weeks. Makes about 2 cups.
*Basil Sugar
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups sugar
1/3 cup packed fresh basil leaves
Instructions:
Combine the sugar and basil in a mini food processor and pulse until the basil is finely chopped and blended into the sugar. You might need to stop and stir occasionally to help disperse the basil. Transfer to a jar and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.
Heirloom Tomato Bloody Mary
Ingredients:
1/3 cup fresh heirloom tomato juice*
3 ounces fresh lime juice [target.com]
2 ounces pickle juice from a jar of pickles
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce [target.com]
¼ teaspoon celery salt
¼ teaspoon garlic powder [target.com]
1 pinch of black pepper
1 drop of hot sauce
Instructions:
Rim the glass with the salt mixture**. Fill the glass with ice. In a cocktail shaker, add the tomato juice, lime juice, pickle juice, Worcestershire, celery salt, garlic powder, pepper and hot sauce. Shake until combined and pour over ice. Garnish with your favorite Bloody skewer.
*Heirloom Tomato Juice
Ingredients:
1 large green heirloom tomato
1 large red/dark heirloom tomato
1 large yellow/orange heirloom tomato
Instructions:
To make the juice, blend the lightest (in color) tomatoes until pureed and blended. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a large measuring cup or glass. Green, yellow and red last. I seasoned the juice with a bit of salt and pepper, but don't do too much since the bloody mary has so much flavor!
**Rimming Salt
Ingredients:
coarse sea salt
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika [target.com]
1/4 teaspoon ancho chili powder
a pinch of black pepper
Instructions:
Stir together the salt, paprika, chili powder and pepper.