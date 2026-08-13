See What's Sprouting at This Local Garden

Do you like music, art and beautiful scenery? Come to the Sanger House Garden! They will be having Jazz in the Garden, Brewers Hill neighborhood showcase, and Art in the exposing you to artists and their work. Each of these events are free! Join us as garden experts, Steve and Deborah discuss these exciting public events.

Jazz in the Garden: August 12

Art in the Gardens: August 16

Find more at Sanger House Gardens Bed and Breakfast Milwaukee - Sanger House Gardens.

Contact them on Instagram at sangerhousegardens or call 414 640 6003